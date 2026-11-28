The Pittsburgh Steelers are officially making a change at the most important position on the field, naming Mason Rudolph as the starting quarterback for their upcoming Black Friday game against the Denver Broncos. The roster move comes immediately after Aaron Rodgers was surprisingly benched on Tuesday night, setting the stage for a tense holiday matchup.

Analyst Anticipation for Black Friday

The Black Friday Broncos versus Steelers game is highly anticipated by analysts following the abrupt quarterback change. With Mason Rudolph replacing Aaron Rodgers under center, the dynamics of the primetime holiday clash have completely shifted. Analysts are closely monitoring how the Pittsburgh offense will operate with Rudolph taking over the starting duties against the Broncos defense.

Preparing for a Black Friday game already demands a condensed schedule, and integrating a new starting quarterback adds a significant layer of complexity. The Steelers are now tasked with rallying around Rudolph as they finalize their game plan for Denver.

Tuesday Night Benching and Fallout

The elevation of Mason Rudolph is the direct result of a chaotic sequence of events earlier in the week. On Tuesday night, the Steelers organization made the decision that Aaron Rodgers was surprisingly benched. The unexpected demotion immediately triggered a massive internal fracture.

After being benched, Aaron Rodgers went on a scorched-earth tirade against his now-former head coach. The explosive verbal reaction from the veteran quarterback severed ties with the team's leadership, cementing Rudolph's status as the starter for the foreseeable future. The sheer magnitude of the tirade has kept the spotlight firmly on Pittsburgh's internal operations as they try to pivot back to football.

Moving Forward Against the Broncos

As the holiday approaches, the Pittsburgh Steelers must compartmentalize the drama surrounding Rodgers and his former head coach. The focus now rests entirely on Mason Rudolph and his ability to lead the offense against the Denver Broncos. Analysts will be watching the Black Friday broadcast to see if the sudden quarterback change yields a positive result on the field.