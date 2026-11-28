As the regular season winds down, the focus for the league's struggling franchises shifts entirely toward the future. A slate of critical late-season showdowns will officially determine the 2027 NFL Draft order, with the highly coveted No. 1 overall pick hanging in the balance. Leading this crucial stretch of the schedule is a high-stakes matchup between Miami and Los Angeles, two one-win teams battling for pole position at the bottom of the standings.

The Race for the Top Selection

The head-to-head clash between Miami and Los Angeles serves as the focal point for the bottom of the league hierarchy. With both organizations sitting on just a single victory, their upcoming game carries massive implications for the final standings.

In the NFL, late-season games between struggling teams often carry as much weight for the future of a franchise as playoff matchups do for contenders. The outcome of this specific contest will heavily influence who ultimately secures the top spot. The remaining games on the schedule will sort out the final positioning, finalizing the draft board for the offseason. For front offices, the difference between picking first overall and slipping down the board can alter the trajectory of the organization for years to come.

Trade Leverage and Draft Strategy

Securing the top selection provides a franchise with immense strategic flexibility. The team that finishes with the worst record and claims the No. 1 overall pick will hold significant trade leverage over the rest of the league.

Front offices desperate to move up the board often pay a premium in future assets, giving the team holding the top spot the ability to dictate the market. The remaining games will decide which organization holds the keys to the draft. Whether the team at the top decides to keep the pick or auction it off to the highest bidder, the leverage gained from finishing at the bottom of the standings is a franchise-altering asset.

Quarterback Dominoes

Beyond trade mechanics, the top of the draft board is historically driven by the most important position on the field. The final results of these late-season matchups will set off major quarterback dominoes across the league.

Teams searching for their next franchise signal-caller will be closely monitoring the outcomes of the remaining schedule. The organization that secures the No. 1 overall pick will have the first choice of the incoming talent pool, forcing quarterback-needy teams behind them to adjust their strategies accordingly. As Miami, Los Angeles, and other franchises navigate the final stretch of the season, the results on the field will directly shape the quarterback landscape for the 2027 NFL Draft.